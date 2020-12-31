Tourism Authority to revise investment incentive package

Last Updated on Thursday, 31 December 2020, 15:42 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) is preparing the groundwork for a new incentive regime to attract more investors in the sector that has seen remarkable growth until COVID-19 struck earlier this year, GTA Director Carla James said Thursday.

Referring to 12 investments that have already set foot in the sector here, she said the GTA would be working with the Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest) and the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) “to revise the tourism incentive package.” She hoped that with such incentives, more tour operating agencies would open their doors or providing ziplining facilities that would target Guyanese.

Already 12 investors have decided to set up maj0r hospitality businesses in Guyana.

Touching on direct benefits, the GTA Director said plans are in train to remove taxes from the vacation allowances from private employees who chose to spend their vacations at home.. “That is really going to be done to drive the domestic demand basically,” he said.

The GTA Director said the revised licensing frameworks and amended regulations would also be published in the official gazette.

She credited the rebound of the tourism sector to constant efforts and engagements as well as blogging to keep Guyana in the minds of small-group travellers. Ms. James said once the eco-tourism lodges, that have a maximum of 10 rooms, continue to be safe the confidence level would be sustained.

The GTA plans to conduct another survey next year to ascertain whether businesses have been reemploying persons who had been laid off as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.