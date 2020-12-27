Police recover hammer, knife from murder scene of mother, 11-year old daughter

Last Updated on Sunday, 27 December 2020, 12:38 by Denis Chabrol

Homicide detectives have recovered a hammer and a knife from a house on Princess Street, Lodge near the bloodied bodies of a 34-year old woman and her 11-year old daughter.

Dead are saleswoman 34-year old Tara Krishnaran and her 11 year-old daughter.

Police said the killings were committed by a “known suspect” for whom a manhunt has begun.

Based on accounts from the woman’s father, his daughter and granddaughter might have been killed between 8 PM Christmas Day and 9 PM Boxing Day.

Police said the woman’s body has wounds to the back of the head, left side temple and left side of the face. Her daughter’s body , according to police, has a wound about six inches in length to her neck and what appears to be blood on her private parts.

The woman’s father informed police that his daughter and the suspect had an argument about 17:30hrs on December 25 and a fight ensued between the couple.

However, the man said he retired to bed since, according to him, the couple usually fight.

He said he awoke at about 8 AM Christmas Day but did not check on the victims. Having thought that she went to work and took her child as is customary being done.

At about 8:30 PM, the man said after realising that he was locked inside made checks to the room of the victim and discovered his daughter and granddaughter lying motionless on a bed and ground.