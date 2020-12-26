Partying policeman shot in Buxton

Last Updated on Saturday, 26 December 2020, 14:55 by Denis Chabrol

A Guyana Police Force constable was shot and injured in his home village of Buxton, East Coast Demerara as he fled from a group of men who opened fire on him after he was beaten and robbed of gold jewellery and other items, police.

Hospitalised with a gunshot wound to his back is 21-year old James Gordon who is stationed at Port Kaituma station, North West District and resides at Buxton.

Investigators were informed that that Mr. Gordon left home at about 8 O’clock Christmas Night and was involved in an altercation that eventually led to him being beaten, robbed and eventually shot on Middle Walk, Buxton as he fled the scene at about 3 AM Boxing Day.

The incident occurred during the hours of a curfew that police are expected to enforce as part of measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

Investigators were informed that the Boxing Day incident stemmed from the breaking of a rear view mirror of a car belonging to a member of the Team Diamond crew. Although that damage dating back to last year had been resolved, Mr. Gordon told investigators that the Team Diamond member and seven other group members attacked, cuffed and kicked him.

He said during the process they removed his 3 gold chains valued GYD$300,000,00, and one Samsung Note 8 cellular phone valued GYD$120,000.00 .

“He then ran heading north through Middle Walk Buxton, E.C.D where he alleged that all the males pulled out firearms and began to discharge rounds in his direction. He received a single shot to the upper right-side of his back back and lost consciousness,” police said.