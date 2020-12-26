16-year old mother returns from Christmas Party to burnt house

Last Updated on Saturday, 26 December 2020, 13:38 by Denis Chabrol

A 16-year old mother of one child returned home after a Christmas Night party and found the house she was living in at Tuschen Squatting area reduced to ashes, police said.

Police said the fire occurred at about 8 PM, destroying the wooden structure in which she, her child’s father, gold miner Kesshon Smith, and their child lived.

“Information received that the victim went to a party and on her returned, her home was on fire,” the Guyana Police Force said.

When fire fighters from the Leonora Fire Station arrived on the scene, the ground-level structure was already destroyed.