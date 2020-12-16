GRA probing smuggled alcohol in police vehicle with Region 9 police commander

Last Updated on Wednesday, 16 December 2020, 14:25 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) is probing the discovery of a quantity of smuggled alcohol in a police force vehicle in which the Region 9 Division Commander was travelling.

A senior GRA official declined to comment on the occurrence immediately.

Police Force spokesman Assistant Commissioner Royston Andries-Junor said two other ranks were in the vehicle, PYY 2671. at the time.

Police said the probe was being conducted by the GRA.

Mr. Andries-Junor said the Divisional Commander, Keith King, was authorised to be out of his division- Upper Takatu-Upper Essequibo.