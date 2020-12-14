Mason stabbed to death

Last Updated on Monday, 14 December 2020, 15:20 by Denis Chabrol

A mason succumbed to a stab wound to his left side neck, while returning to his Bachelor’s Adventure, East Coast Demerara home after visiting his girlfriend, police said.

He has been identified as 23-year old Keith Andrew Willis. Police said a resident in the area, who was heading to work, observed the deceased lying on the Bachelor’s Adventure Access Road at about 5:30 AM and summoned the police. He was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A police probe has so far found out that that the victim, who lived with his mother and other siblings left home to attend a 5-aside football competition,

On completion of the game, the deceased visited his fiancée in Paradise Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara and then headed back home.

Police said the “motionless” body was examined and what appeared to be a single stab wound to left side neck.