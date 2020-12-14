6-year old girl found unconscious in swamp – police

Last Updated on Monday, 14 December 2020, 15:07 by Denis Chabrol

A six-year old girl was found in an unconscious state in a swamp and Goed Bananen Land, East Canje Berbice after her mother dressed her to await a visit by her father, police said.

A senior Region Six police officer said there was no reason to suspect the father as he also did not see the child on arrival.

Investigators were informed that the child lives with her 25-year old mother and her grandparents who live at the same address but in a separate house.

Though the girl’s parents are separated, he was granted visitation rights to spend time with the child every Sunday.

The girl’s mother told police that at about 8 AM on Sunday, December 13, the child’s father contacted the mother and arranged to collect the child. She said she prepared the child and left her in the yard playing while the grandmother was at her home performing chores and last saw her at about 11:30 AM.

After the grandfather made checks and did not find the girl, he reportedly raised an alarm and a search party was immediately formed by relatives and friends who combed the entire area. Police were also informed that about 2 PM during the search the child’s grandfather found her submerged in a swampy area, about 500 feet away from the house, covered in mud.

She was subsequently picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where she was seen and examined by a doctor on duty who admitted her as a patient and later referred her to Georgetown Public Hospital, where she is presently admitted and is undergoing treatment.

Police said her condition is listed as stable.