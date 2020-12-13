Guyana gets ready for first National Conversation on race, ethnic relations

Last Updated on Sunday, 13 December 2020, 23:12 by Denis Chabrol

Guyana’s first ever National Conversation on race and ethnic relations gets underway Monday morning under the auspices of the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC).

“The Ethnic Relations Commission, (ERC), is urging Guyanese social media users to access the links from its Facebook page to follow and participate in the inaugural National Conversation on improving ethnic relations in Guyana,” the commission said.

News-Talk Radio 103.1 FM is the only radio station that will be bringing you live coverage of this two-day event from 9 AM to 1 PM Monday and Tuesday as well as a special youth forum from 6 PM Monday (Guyana Time). Persons, who are not on the coastland or overseas, can listen on their smartphones, tablets or computers by clicking www.bit.ly/newstalk1031 or visiting www.facebook.com/demwaves

A number of other privately-owned social media platforms are also expected to broadcast the event.

The ERC expects that the two-day event, which will be held virtually due to the COVID0-19 pandemic, would produce solutions. “The ERC hopes that the varying points of view of presenters and participants, can serve in some measure, as a blueprint for possible solutions on the related challenges that confront Guyanese of all ethnicities,” that constitutional body said.

The ERC says panelists will include Professor David Hinds, Indian Rights Activist Ravi Dev, Attorney-at-Law Nigel Hughes, Indigenous Leader Lenox Shuman, veteran Guyanese politician Ralph Ramkarran, public communications specialist and former government minister Kit Nascimento as well as Renata Chuck-a-Sang and University of Guyana Vice Chancellor Professor Paloma Mohammed-Martin.

“The conversation will be launched with a general discussion on “How can we improve ethnic relations in Guyana”, according to the ERC.

The youth session will be held Monday from 6 PM. Panelists are Elsie Harry, Vishani Ragobeer, Region Four Chairman Daniel Seeram, Kian Jabour and Derwayne Wills.