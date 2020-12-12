Two weeks tax-free Christmas bonus for soldiers

Last Updated on Saturday, 12 December 2020, 7:55 by Denis Chabrol

President Irfaan Ali on Friday announced that Guyana Defence Force soldiers would receive a two-week tax-free year-end bonus, during a visit to the military base at Kaikan in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

“He also announced to the ranks that in their next pay slip they will receive two weeks of tax-free bonus,” the Office of the President said in a news release on the president’s visit to the interior location.

Bef9re losing the 2015 general and regional elections, the then People’s Progressive Party (PPP) administration had annually paid a one-month tax-free salary as a year-end bonus.

The Commander-in-Chief said that even though a large portion of the budget will be used to mitigate issues surrounding the pandemic, Government is still going to deliver to the men and women in uniform. “I assure you that not only are we concentrating on a bag of goodies at Christmas time, but we are concentrating on lifetime change, lifetime opportunity. And I assure you that during my tenure in office, your life, your family life will be better and you will be better equipped for the future,” he said.

Dr. Ali restated that the GDF would benefit from 20,000 scholarships beginning next year through a distance education programme. “Beginning next year, we will commence a programme to launch 20,000 new scholarships. Importantly, many of these diplomas, degrees and certificates will be achieved through distance or online training, giving you the opportunity to also participate. And I assure you in this location; our health workers, our teachers that these opportunities will meet you and you will be able to achieve your educational goals even in these locations, even with the difficulties of the pandemic,” he said.

The President challenged the officers present to select three most eligible ranks, from amongst themselves, to be given University of Guyana scholarships.