Former murder accused now charged with gunning down contractor

Last Updated on Friday, 11 December 2020, 17:26 by Denis Chabrol

A man, who was previously charged with the murder of a money changer, is to be charged with the murder of a contractor earlier this month.

He is 28-year old Kacey Heyliger of Shell Road, Kitty, Georgetown.

Police Friday afternoon said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) advised to “proceed with the charge of murder.”

The Guyana Police Force said Mr. Heyliger “was positively identified in an identification parade” as the person who allegedly murdered 60-year old Peter Gonsalves.

Gonsalves was shot several times by one of two men who robbed him of his motorcycle as he was riding on Decembet 7, 2020 on Garnett Street, Newtown, Georgetown. The bike is valued GYD$450,000.

Back in February 2018, Mr. Heyliger had been charged with the murder of America Street money-changer 47-year old Shawn “Fabulous” Nurse.