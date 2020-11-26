Guns, ammo unearthed; GYD$3.4 million worth of marijuana burnt

Last Updated on Thursday, 26 November 2020, 7:43 by Denis Chabrol

Five guns and ammunition have been unearthed from a house at De Veldt Village, Berbice River, police said.

The operation was carried out at between 3:30 AM and 6:15 PM on Wednesday at De Veldt and at Gateroy Village.

Police said a man “bolted” from a house at De Veldt and “escaped into some nearby bushes” as the patrol approached the building.

During a search of the house at De Veldt, police said they found firearms and ammunition that “were found concealed under the floorboards.”

They are one double barrel 12 gauge shot gun, one 20 gauge shot gun, one .32 shot gun, two OPS air guns, nine 12 gauge, one 20 gauge and five .32 cartridges.

The items were taken to Central Police Station where they were lodged.

Additionally, police said at Gateroy Village, a partly harvested marijuana field along with a camp were found, with roughly 300 plants measuring about four to six feet in height. The plants which had an estimated value of GYD$3.4 million and the camp were both destroyed by fire.