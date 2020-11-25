Police rescue 1-day old baby abducted from mother at gunpoint -police

Last Updated on Wednesday, 25 November 2020, 22:38 by Denis Chabrol

A one-day old baby was abducted from the mother at gunpoint by a man with whom she shared a relationship, but minutes later police intercepted him in a minibus and returned the baby to the woman, authorities said.

The crime was allegedly committed at about 8:45 Tuesday night at Tuschen Squatting Area, East Bank Essequibo by a 34-year old man of Herstelling, East Bank Demerara.

When police was about to stop the bus, the man reportedly handed the baby to a woman who was seated next to him. The woman was also arrested and later released after she told investigators that she did not know the man who also confirmed that account.

Police said the baby’s mother , 19-year old Jennifer Goberdan was at her mother’s home at Tuschen “when the said male walked into the house and demanded that she hand over the baby to which she said refused since the baby was just one day old.”

“As a result of the mother’s refusal, the suspect became annoyed and pulled out a silver handgun from his left side pants pocket and pointed it at her. She then became fearful for her life and released the baby to the suspect who walked out of the house and made good his escape. The matter was reported to the Tuschen Outpost shortly after.

Based upon the report, ranks in the Division were alerted and at the Vreed-en-Hoop Junction a mini bus owned and driven by a 37 year old male of Anna Catherina was intercepted by the Police and the said suspect was found in the said minibus along with a 24 year old female of Melanie, East Coast Demerara who was found holding the baby,” police said.

The baby was handed over to Ms. Goberdhan. The man remained in police custody.