More than 100 arrested in Berbice for not wearing masks; police intensifying enforcement of COVID-19 measures

Last Updated on Sunday, 22 November 2020, 13:17 by Denis Chabrol

More than 100 persons in Region Six- East Berbice/ Corentyne- have been arrested for breaching the COVID-19 measures, as police in that Region prepare to intensify enforcement of the gazetted measures to combat the spread of the viral disease.

Divisional Commander, Jairam Ramlakhan says most of the 116 persons have been released on self-bail and a few of them have been released on GYD$5,000 cash bail.

Mr. Ramlakhan says most of those arrested were not wearing masks. He says the distribution of face masks has not yielded the desired results and it is time for police to send a strong signal that they will not be tolerating the failure to wear masks. “We are wearing masks and we are giving them face masks and that is not making sense,” the Divisional Commander told News-Talk Radio Guyana 103.1 FM/ Demerara Waves Online News.

The Region Six Divisional Commander says many of those arrested were customers and staff in supermarkets. He says very soon police will be targeting bars, rum shops, funerals and weddings. In terms of rum shops and bars, he said police would be targeting the owners/ operators for hosting, attendees for consuming and those visiting by merely being inside but not consuming. “People will get the message that we are serious,” he said.