Flight agent robbed in front of her Plaisance home

Last Updated on Sunday, 22 November 2020, 20:20 by Denis Chabrol

Police say a female flight agent has been robbed in front of her yard on Prince William Street, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara.

The 28-year old woman says two men, one of whom was armed with a gun, snatched her shoulder bag valued GYD$9,000, her cellphone valued GYD$45,000 and cash valued GYD$31,200.

The victim has been identified as 28-year old Koretta Otho.

She told police that about 10 O’clock last night she was standing in front of her yard when she was confronted by the bandits.

Ms. Otho reportedly said one of them held her at gunpoint and demanded that she hand over her valuables.

Ms. Otho says she refused and the unarmed suspect cuffed her several times and took away her bag, phone and money before escaping on two bicycles.