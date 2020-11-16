St. Cuthbert’s Mission COVID-19 cases very mild

Last Updated on Monday, 16 November 2020, 22:26 by Denis Chabrol

The number of COVID-19 cases in St. Cuthbert’s Mission has risen to 239, but those affected are suffering only mild symptoms of the disease, Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony said Monday.

He added that with more testing being done, it is expected that the number of positive cases will increase.

“A lot of them are asymptomatic, they have no signs or symptoms, but we nevertheless, are monitoring them” he said during Monday’s COVID-19 update.

A person who is asymptomatic is usually laboratory confirmed positive for the virus, but shows no symptoms of the disease. To manage this, Minister Anthony said a wider net of testing is being conducted, as well as additional measures put in place for persons who may develop symptoms.

“We are monitoring, and anyone who develop any signs or symptoms, then we’ll bring those persons down to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. The team on the ground has been being paying attention to what is happening and they will continue to do so and today we will continue with our testing.”

Minister Anthony has also confirmed that two doctors are now permanently resident in St. Cuthbert’s Mission, working along with the team of nurses there. Also, over the weekend, a team from the Health Emergency Operations Centre was sent to the community to teach the people sanitation protocols during COVID-19.