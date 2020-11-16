COVID-19 lockdown lifted in Kwebanna, Region One

Last Updated on Monday, 16 November 2020, 22:29 by Denis Chabrol

The Government has lifted its lockdown on Kwebanna, Barima-Waini (Region One) after positive COVID-19 cases reduced to four.

Minister of Health,Dr. Frank Anthony said the measures put in place to curb transmission of the disease, coupled with resident’s adherence to the guidelines, have been successful.

“At the peak of this cluster of cases… we had about 62 cases, so today we have four cases, so we have lifted the lockdown. Surrounding communities, we have [also] seen a corresponding decline in cases,” Minister Anthony was quoted as saying by government’s Department of Public Information during Monday’s COVID-19 update.

Kwebanna had been locked down since October 25.

Meanwhile, close monitoring continues at Warapoka, which has recorded 14 positive cases.

“We are monitoring a situation in Warapoka. Over the weekend we had a medical team that visited there. We continue to do more testing and swabbing. So, we’ll see what happens.”

Dr. Anthony said if the numbers continue to rise there, the Government will institute lockdown measures to contain the spread of the disease.