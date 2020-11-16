9-year old disabled boy drowns

Last Updated on Monday, 16 November 2020, 21:52 by Denis Chabrol

A nine-year old disabled boy on Monday afternoon drowned in a nearby canal, after leaving home unknowing to his father and sister, police said.

His name was not released by police, but he lived at 94 Saywack Street, Cane Grove, East Coast Demerara and he attended Virginia Primary School.

Police said that the incident occurred between 3 PM and 4 PM.

The lad, who lived with his parents, was reportedly at home with his father and sister but at about 5:30 PM an alarm was raised after he the boy was not seen.

“As a result a search party was activated and later went into a canal on the southern side of the road where they carried out a search and the deceased was found without clothes. Following the discovery, the deceased was taken out of the canal and placed on a dam,” the Guyana Police Force said.

Investigators noticed a cut on the boy’s left hand and they were told by the father that the boy was jumping a fence in the area about a week ago when his hand was cut by zinc.