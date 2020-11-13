GTT to implement new 3G software

Last Updated on Friday, 13 November 2020, 7:10 by Denis Chabrol

-17 2G sites scheduled for upgrades

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) said it would be implementing a new 3G software and would be turning down 17 of its 2G cell sites across Guyana on November 15, 2020.

As a result of the enhancement, customers with 2G devices will no longer be able to connect to cell towers at the 2G layer.

“We are not shutting down our 2G network, however some of the 2G equipment is categorised as ‘End of Life’ and has been replaced by more modern 3G network equipment. If you have a 3G or 4G phone you will not notice this change,” said Chief Executive Officer at GTT, Justin Nedd.

“The new software we are implementing is not compatible with the older equipment since some well-known 2G brands are longer in business. However, customers will benefit overall from this upgrade since they will see enhanced speeds in mobile coverage,” Nedd was quoted as saying in a government statement.

The telecommunications CEO further explained that ‘2G network’ refers to the second generation of mobile telecommunication technologies, which include standards like GPRS and EDGE that send mobile data at rates measured in kilobits per second (Kbps) as compared to the ‘G network’ or third-generation mobile networks with increased mobile data speeds of megabits per second (Mbps).

“In other words, each successive generation of mobile networks is better equipped to deliver online content, as well as multimedia like videos and images, to users as quickly as possible,” Nedd stated.

The CEO therefore encourages all customers with 2G cell phones to upgrade their device to 3G to benefit from the speeds and capacity of the scheduled upgrade.