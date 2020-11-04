Virgin Atlantic, other airlines apply to fly to Guyana; two hotels near CJI Airport also on cards

Aviation Minister Juan Edghill on Wednesday announced that the United Kingdom-headquarterd airline, Virgin Atlantic, is among several carriers that have applied to fly to Guyana.

Mr. Edghill hoped that the new Board of Directors of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) would eventually greenlight that application fir Virgin Atlantic to begin scheduled flights to Guyana.

He said InterCaribbean, West Jet and Fly Always have also applied to serve Guyana. West Jet has been providing repatriation flights since the COVID-19 pandemic. InterCaribbean is hoping to replace cash-strapped and grounded LIAT on many regional routes.

JetBlue, he noted, woukd soon begin five weekly flight to Guyana. That application had been approved several months ago.

Minister Edghill also announced that the new People’s Progressive Party Civic-led administration would be continuing with plans to modernise the Lethem Aerodrome into a regional airline. “We could duplicate Lethem at Ogle,” he said in reference to the Eugene F. Correia “Ogle” Airport, East Coast Demerara. He said an upgrade at Lethem coukd facilitate direct and connecting flights to neighbouring Brazil.

“We want to ensure the world visits Guyana and Guyana visits the world,” he said.

Mr. Edghill also announced that two undisclosed investors have submitted proposals to build two hotels at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.