Couple burnt in apparent murder suicide- police

A man and his reputed wife were Tuesday night burnt to death in their house at Eccles, East Bank Demerara; an incident that police said they are treating as a murder suicide.

The Guyana Police Force said investigators were probing an “alleged murder-suicide committed on 35-year old Cindy Moses, a stationery store owner, and 34-year old Leeroy King, a barber, both of 1139 Block EE Eccles East Bank Demerara.

Investigators believed that King killed Moses shortly after arriving at home.

“Enquiries disclosed that around 19:15 hours Leeroy came home and his reputed wife came to the gate and opened the door for him, shortly after one of the neighbours claimed that she heard screams coming from the said house and what appeared to be loud explosion before seeing fire emanating from the upper flat of the north eastern side of the said building,” police said.

After firefighters extinguished the blaze, police said they entered the house and observed the bodies of both persons lying on a bed in a bedroom on the north eastern side of the upper flat of the building.

“The bodies were burnt beyond recognition,” police said.

The incident occurred three days after the coupled moved into the neighbourhood . They previously resided at Diamond, East Bank Demerara.