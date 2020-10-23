Big tree falls on eight female Success cane field squatters

Eight women were Friday injured when a big tree fell on them on a makeshift structure n which they were sitting on a dam on sugar cane field lands aback Success, East Coast Demerara.

“Injuries received included serious and minor injuries to the head, feet, arm and other parts of their bodies and were subsequently assisted by law enforcement officers and transported to GPHC (Georgetown Hospital),” police said.

Those injured are Dallyan Donald, 25, of lot 72 Quamina Street Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara; Shevon Bell, 34, of lot 154 Fifth Street Success; Pinky Benjamin, 33, of lot 6 Success; Ms. Smart, age unknown of Vryheid’s Lust; Sunita Persaud, 46; Nafeeza Persaud of lot 28 Industry, East Coast Demerara; Nalini Lall, 47, of lot 9 Industry and Sonia Nazir,40, of 254Third Field, Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara