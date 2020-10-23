Continental Group’s Marketing Manager allegedly robbed

The Marketing Manager of Continental Group of Companies was Friday robbed of GYD$244,000 by a man who opened fire on her as she was driving through West Ruimveldt, Georgetown on her way to work, police said.

Romona Spencer, 41, of Buddy’s Scheme, West Bank Demerara, said she was on her way to her workplace at Industrial Site, Ruimveldt at about 2:46 PM when she was attacked by an identifiable man on Hunter Street in the vicinity of Mandela Avenue.

She said she had minutes earlier transacted business on Regent Street for Continental Group and she had cash in her handbag on the floor in the front passenger seat.

“Due to the build up of traffic, she stopped, when the suspect approached her from an unknown direction, went up to the drivers side door which window was up at the time, also the car doors were locked and rapped on the said door glass with a black handgun in his right hand, the victim was afraid and she drove off and hit to the rear of a motor lorry, and in that process the suspect discharged several rounds, and the victim came to a stop,” Ms. Spencer informed investigators.

She said the the suspect then approached the victim’s right side car door and hit the window with the fire arm and broke it after which he removed the bag containing the cash and made good his escape in a northern direction, on Water Lilly, Street West Ruimveldt.

Ms. Spencer said the broken glass injured her hands.

The back windscreen was also shattered.

Police said they recovered three 9 MM spent shells and one round were found inside the car.