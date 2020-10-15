PNCR Executive member resigns over lack of consultations

A key close political ally of the leader of People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), David Granger, has resigned from the executive of that party.

Mr. Basil Blackman confirmed that he resigned from the Central Executive in a letter to the General Secretary of the PNCR, Amna Ally.

“Everything is not what I expected,” Mr. Blackman told News-Talk Radio Guyana/ Demerara Waves Online News.

According to the resignation letter seen by Demerara Waves Online News, he expressed concern about the decision-making process by that party. “Several key decisions do not sit well with me and as such I feel as though the executive no longer serves its mandated purpose since decisions are made without consultations,” he said.

Mr. Blackman said he would be stepping aside to make way for a younger person.

Asked whether he would be leaving the PNCR altogether, he said “my service is available to Guyana.” Mr. Blackman had been one of the very few Granger confidantes and had hosted him during visits to the United States.

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Carl Greenidge has also reportedly expressed similar concerns. His criticism has since come in for stinging criticism from the PNCR.

Mr. Greenidge is also serving in two government positions, one as a border advisor and the other as a local content panelist.