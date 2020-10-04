West Coast Berbice road cleared of protesters’ blockage

Police late Sunday afternoon cleared sections of the West Coast Berbice Public Road of debris including old tyres that were set alight by protesters demanding justice for the two youths who were killed and their bodies mutilated.

Guyana Police Force spokesman, Assistant Commissioner Royston Andries-Junor says the road was cleared at about 5:45 PM yesterday.

Persons claiming to be relatives of Isaiah and Joel Henry, who were killed almost one month ago, say they are demanding justice.

They began the protest at about 10:30 yesterday morning by burning things across the Number Five Village bridge. That bridge was cleared at about 1:15 pm.

Police say protesters voiced concerns over the seeming delay in ongoing investigations but were repeatedly told that their protest was illegal and unlawful and that arrests will be made.

The people, believed to be relatives of the Henry cousins, were reminded that police are continuing their investigation with the assistance of a Regional investigative team drawn from the Regional Security System and CARICOM IMPACS.

The bodies of the the Henry cousins had been discovered on Sunday, September 6, 2020 a day after they had left their Number Three Village residence to pick coconuts to sell

17-year old Haresh Singh was killed and his motorcycle burnt as he was heading to his farm on September 9, 2020 , at the time of unrest that had been sparked off by the killing of the Henrys.