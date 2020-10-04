COVID-19 death toll now 90

Four persons have died in one day from the coronavirus, COVID-19, pushing the death toll to 90.

The Ministry of Health said last night that the latest fatality was a 56-year old man from Baramita in Region One (Barima-Waini).

He reportedly died while receiving care at a government health facility. The Health Ministry says samples were taken on admission and they later came back as positive.

Across in Region 8 (Potaro-Siparuni), a 53-year old man died while receiving care in hospital.

The Ministry of Health says the usual contact tracing to identify and test persons who were in contact with the now dead persons are underway.

In terms of new cases, the Health Ministry said 88 more were recorded on Sunday.

Figures show that 15 of the 152 hospitalised persons are in the Intensive Care Unit. 920 others are isolated at home and 65 others are quarantined at a health facility to see if they will show symptoms of the viral disease.

So far, 1,920 of the 3,093 positive cases have recovered.

To date, 14,815 persons have been tested for the virus.