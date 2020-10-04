Joint Security Services Chiefs wary of a plan to create countrywide chaos

The Heads of the Police, defence force, prisons and fire service on Sunday say they are wary of an apparent plan to break down law and order.

The Joint Services Chiefs referred to the attacks on Police Commissioner Nigel Hoppie on Social Media intending to tarnish his character ad those of several of its members, saying they had expected them to be short-lived but instead those commentators are seemingly and uncontrollably descending into the depths of lewdness.

“Though the true intention is not known at this time, one can certainly infer an intent of countrywide breakdown in law and order, since by personally bringing into question the professionalism and integrity of the officers, this is inevitable.,” they said in a joint statement.

Chairman of the Joint Services Coordinating Council, Chief of Staff, Brigadier Godfrey Bess says he is in full support of the targeted officers as they confront the daily threats to law and order in Guyana.

The Heads of the Joint Services sought to assure Guyanese that they would enforce the law and operate within Guyana’s constitution. “The Heads of the Joint Services wish to go on record to state that they are certainly not intrigued by the releases referred to and thus assure all Guyanese that they will always stand firm in the protection of the law and in the execution of their duties in keeping with their constitutional responsibilities,” the Joint Service said.

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo said government decided to reduce the curfew hours to reopen business and insufficient police to rigidly enforce the COVID-19 measures. “How many policing capability will we have for the country ?And that is why we are saying we want to do soft enforcement, talking to people, urging them, more advocacy; saying it’s your responsibility too. It’s not just the government responsibility. It’s your life is at stake, it’s your family’s life,” he said.

The Joint Services Chiefs concern about plan to cause a nationwide breakdown in law and order comes as plans are underway to remove thousands of people who are squatting on government’s sugarcane fields aback Chateau Margot and Success villages, East Coast Demerara, and the planned strike by nurses and other healthcare workers. On Sunday, residents of Number 5 Village, West Coast Berbice again blocked the West Berbice Public Road to demand justice for the brutal slaying of Isaiah and Joel Henry almost one month ago.