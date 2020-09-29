Surinamese held with machine gun, ammo, cash at border crossing

A Surinamese man has been arrested in connection with the alleged discovery of a large amount of cash, a submachine gun and ammunition at the Guyana side of the back-track route with Suriname, police said.

The 26-year old man, who is from Lot Zuelen, Paramaribo, Suriname, was allegedly carrying one Beretta submachine gun with the number defaced, 25 live 9MM rounds of ammunition, US$3,000 and $6,250 Suriname dollars.

“The suspect was arrested and taken into Police custody at Springlands police station, along with the firearm and ammunition; same were marked, sealed and lodged by Customs Officers , in the presence of the suspect, who is presently in custody assisting with the investigation,” Guyana Police Force spokesman, Assistant Commissioner Royston Andries-Junor said.

The Guyana Police Force said the man was arrested at about 10 O’clock Monday night by customs law enforcement officers at Number 79 Village Foreshore, Corriverton, Berbice.

Investigators said during the exercise they noticed a speed boat, with five passengers, arrived from Suriname and landed at Eno boat landing. Five passengers were on board the said boat.