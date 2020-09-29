Convicted armed robber escapes from jail

A man, who is serving a three-year prison sentence for armed robbery, Tuesday afternoon from the Lusignan Prison where he and others had been assigned to work in the kitchen, Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels said.

He has been identified as 23-year old James Moore of 544 New Road, Dairy, West Bank Demerara and Dennis Street, Turkeyen, Georgetown.

Mr. Samuel said Moore was discovered missing at about 4:30 PM “from his place of labour.”

The Prisons Directorate, he said, has launched an investigation and manhunt.

The Director of Prisons said Moore and 13 other prisoners were booked out from the Holding Bay to work at the kitchen.