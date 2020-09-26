Chief Elections Officer Lowenfield arrested, remained silent, released on station bail

Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield was Saturday arrested as part of an ongoing probe into alleged electoral fraud at the March 2, 2020 general and regional elections, but police said he chose to remain silent and was released on station bail.

“After being told of the allegations, Mr. Lowenfield exercised his right to remain silent. Thereafter, a confrontation was held between him and a witness and once again Mr. Lowenfield opted to remain silent,” the Guyana Police Force said.

He is already facing criminal charges for alleged misconduct in public office and alleged fraud.

Investigators said Mr. Lowenfield’s arrest was part of “continuing” investigations into alleged electoral fraud.

Police said after Mr. Lowenfield was arrested, “several allegations” were put to him in the presence of his Attorney.

The Chief Elections Officer was released on station bail on the “condition that he reports to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID ) Headquarters on September 28, 2020.