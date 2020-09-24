Guyana’s artists, cultural workers to be registered- Culture Minister Ramson

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jr. says a national registry of artists and cultural workers would be established in keeping with Guyana’s commitments under the Caribbean- European Union Economic Partnership Agreement.

He told the House during consideration of the 2020 National Budget estimates that the registry would also be in line with the Caribbean Community’s (CARICOM) free movement of skilled nationals in the single market. “Guyana has been identified as one of the most active member States requesting free movement certificates by CARICOM,” he noted.

The Culture Minister noted that the Culture is often asked to endorse such applications by artists and cultural workers. He hoped that the registry would form an important layer in processing applications. “It is often difficult without any real evidence of their skill,” he said.

Mr. Ramson said the registry would also help the Department of Culture to endorse artists and cultural workers on request by international organisations. “The Department also recognises that artists and artisans often need to travel to earn their living and so endorsement of their skills and abilities is beneficial to them,” he said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is ultimately responsible for processing the free movement of skilled nationals certificate applications through a regional mechanism.

Eligible categories are university Graduates with at least a Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent qualifications, such as ACCA qualifications Pts 1 & 2 ; musicians, artistes, sports persons, media workers, registered nurses, trained teacher and artisans, who have obtained a Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ)