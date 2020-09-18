Shoemaker stabbed with his needle, robbed of cash

A bandit grabbed a shoemaker’s needle, stabbed him to his chest and robbed him of GYD$17,000 cash

Twenty-five year old Michael Ramcharran told police that at about 7:30 PM Thursday, he was in the the vicinity of Beardman Gas Station, Independebce Street, West Bank Demerara when he was attacked by three men one of whom stabbed him.

“He was approached by the three suspects, one of whom told him not to move and to keep quiet. He was then asked “where the gold dey” and he told them that he doesn’t have any gold. The said suspect then pushed his hand in his right side back pocket, pulled out his sewing needle and dealt him one stab to the upper portion of left side shoulder after which he fell to the ground in an unconscious state,” police said.

Ramcharran, of 54 La Grange, West Bank Demerara, usually goes from house to house in the said area plying his trade with his sewing needle.

Police said Ramcharean was later picked up by public spirited citizens and taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where regained consciousness and discovered GYD$17,000.00 missing from is back pocket. He was subsequently treated and sent away by a Doctor on duty.

No one has been arrested.