Henry murders: No evidence found in Number 2, 3 West Berbice back lands

Police say they have combed the back lands of Number Two and Number Three Villages, West Coast Berbice but have found no evidence related to the killing of Joel and Isaiah Henry.

The search was conducted yesterday by 75 soldiers and police.

They were accompanied by Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh during the search that lasted 7 AM to 2 PM yesterday.

The soldiers and police received aerial support from a helicopter.

The Guyana Police Force says investigators are exhausting all leads in search of two suspects and anyone else behind the murders.

The mutilated bodies of the Henrys were found on a coconut estate in the back lands of Cotton Teee Village, West Coast Berbice two weeks ago.