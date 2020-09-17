Lands and Surveys Commissioner Trevor Benn sent on annual leave

The Chief Executive Officer and Commissioner of the Lands and Surveys Department, Trevor Benn has been ordered to take his 42 days annual leave and hand over responsibilities to the acting head.

This directive was issued to him today in writing by the Permanent Secretary of the Office of the President, Abena Moore.

Mr. Benn has been asked to hand over responsibilities to Mr. Enrique Monize, a one-time Land Administration Manager at Lands and Surveys.

Sources say Mr. Benn has been asked to give an update on all completed and pending matters to President Irfaan Ali.

Mr. Benn has been also asked to do a proper handover/takeover to Mr. Monize.

Last month, Mr. Benn was stripped of the responsibility to grant land leases shortly after the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) returned to office.

He had come in for sharp criticism of PPP General Secretary, Bharrat Jagdeo who is now Vice President.