Ex partner kills woman after hearing male voice on phone call

Police say they are investigating the alleged murder of a 24-year old woman after her ex-partner visited her home and heard a male voice on a phone call she received.

The woman has been identified as Lunisa Peters of 97 Supenaam Public Road and formerly of Golden Fleece, Essequibo Coast. The incident occurred at about 11:30 Wednesday night, September 9, by a so far unidentified man of Golden Fleece Essequibo Coast.

“The suspect visited the home where the deceased was staying and was invited into the house where they sat in a chair. However, while sitting, the deceased’s phone rang and she answered same when the suspect heard a male’s voice on the other end and became annoyed, snatched the deceased by her hair and dragged her into the kitchen where he grabbed a knife, took her to the bathroom and dealt her several stab wounds,” Guyana Police Force spokesman, Assistant Commissioner Royston Andries-Junor said in a statement.

Detectives said Peters was stabbed to her head and other areas of her body.

Investigators have taken away a knife and a rolling pin with suspected blood stains from the crime scene.

Investigators were informed that Peters and the now wanted man had a common law relationship and were living together until they separated when the deceased moved and went to her aunt’s house at Supenaam, Essequibo Coast.

Ms. Peters’ aunt told police that she heard the commotion, raised an alarm after which the man escaped on foot. He has not yet been arrested.

Checks were made for suspect but he wasn’t found.

The police were summoned and responded where the observed the motionless body of the victim which was taken to a hospital. Ms. Peters was pronounced dead.