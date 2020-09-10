Rock fall kills porknocker in gold mining pit

A huge rockfall from a gold bearing hill killed a small miner in a gold mining pit but three others escaped without injury and returned to salvage their colleague’s body, police said.

Dead is 59-year old Donston “Rambo” John of St Francis Mission Mahaicony River, which occurred at about 1:20 Wednesday afternoon , September 9 at Whitewater Mountain, Konawaruk Backdam.

“While working at the edge of a hill, several big rocks fell on the victim before the others ran for safety. Subsequently, they returned to the scene and proceeded to dig the pit with spades and retrieved the lifeless body of the victim from a hole,” Police Force spokesman, Assistant Commissioner Royston Andries-Junor said.

He said the body was removed at about 10 O’clock Wednesday night.

Police say Mr. John and a 63 year old porknocker of Kamarang Region #7 began working as punters with a three inch pump and their detectors at the location which is owned by a mining company.

They started to work about 10 O’clock Wednesday morning and were joined by two other Punters, a 52 year old porknocker from Samatta Point, Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara and a 49 year old porknocker of Wakapau, Pomeroon when tragedy struck.

The police were summoned and visited the scene and afterwards escorted the body to Mahdia Regional Hospital where it was pronounced dead by a doctor on duty. The body is presently lying at Mahdia Hospital mortuary awaiting an autopsy.