90-year old man beaten to death at home

A 90-year old man was beaten to death with a piece of wood at his home at Lot 6 Lowlands Public Road, East Coast Demerara.

Dead is Sukhnanan Dugi, called Henry Sukhnanan.

He lived alone.

His niece told police she last saw him alive and well at about 4 O’clock Monday afternoon.

She says she visited him regularly to cook, wash and clean for him and last saw him.

The woman says she was due to return yesterday to do some errands for him at the Cove and John Post Office.

She says when she arrived at her uncle’s home, she saw what appeared to be bloodstains on the floor in the vicinity of the sitting room and the kitchen.

The woman says she then saw her uncle’s apparent lifeless body lying under the kitchen sink with his head and upper body covered in what appeared to be blood.

Police say they examined the body of Henry Sukhnanan and found two open wounds to the back of his head, another wound to the right side of his face and swelling to the left side of his face with wounds also on his right hand and wrist.

A piece of wood, suspected to be the murder weapon was recovered along with a bloodstained piece of cloth on the floor.

The interior of the house did not appear to have been ransacked, no signs of forced entry were observed.