Guyana’s coronavirus death toll rises to 25

Guyana’s coronavirus death toll has jumped to 25 after three persons succumbed to the deadly virus.

The Ministry of Health has reported that three persons died today.

Two of them were hospitalised at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

A third person, who was tested COVID-19 positive, died while receiving care at the Bartica Regional Hospital.

The Health Ministry says the two patients who died in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the GPHC were a 93-year old man and 87-year old man. Up until their passing, the two were receiving care for their difficult complications associated with COVID-19.

The patient, who passed away at the Bartica Hospital, is a resident of Region One ( Barima-Waini) but at the time of his hospitalisation was working in the mining community in the Cuyuni River, Region 7.

The 32-year old man was rushed to the hospital with suspicions of malaria but was later swabbed because of his previous contact with other possible cases at his work site.

The Ministry of Health says it is in contact with all relatives and others to facilitate contact tracing and rapid assistance to everyone who may have been exposed.

The Health Ministry is again appealing to the public to obey the COVID-19 emergency measures which emphasises the need to practice physical distancing at least 6ft apart, use a facemask correctly and consistently when leaving their homes and practice good hand washing hygiene to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.