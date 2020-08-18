Lusignan Prisoner chopped to death; four suspects identified

An inmate of the Lusignan Prison was chopped to death by four other prisoners at the Lusignan Prison during an argument.

Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels said one of the suspects was positively identified and he has since assisted investigators in identifying the three others. Mr. Samuels said the weapon has been retrieved and police to statements from the co-accused. “Unlike other matters, this should be a matter that should be resolved quickly,” he said.

Dead is 40-year old Aldryn Adonis also known as Ehawn Peters who was on remand for simple larceny. The incident occurred Monday night at about 10:30.

Investigations so far revealed that Adonis jumped the fence which separates bay one from bay two during a heated argument between himself and the four suspects after which a fight ensued between them which resulted in the victim receiving several chops about the head, chest, hands and both feet.”

Adonis was then taken to the medical outpost at the prison, where he was medically examined by a prison medex on duty and subsequently escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was further examined by a doctor and admitted a patient in a critical condition.

He died Tuesday morning at about 10:30