Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll climbs to 23

Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has risen to 23.

The Ministry of Public Health also says that there are now 35 new cases of the coronavirus within the past 36 hours.

They include the first case in Region Five (Mahaica-West Berbice). The Region Five administration says that person has since been isolated and contact tracing has begun.

Latest figures show that 275 persons have been isolated at home and 59 others have been hospitalised.

71 others have been quarantined to see if they will develop the symptoms.

There are three persons in the Intensive Care Unit.

349 others have recovered.

Since the first COVID-19 case was detected in Guyana in March, there are 703 positives of the 6,046 persons who have been tested to date.

Most of the cases are in Region Four- Demerara/Mahaica (196) , Region Seven -Cuyuni/Mazaruni (166) and Region Nine – Upper Takatu/Upper Essequibo (144) .