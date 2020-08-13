Shake-up in State media continues

The shake-up in the management of Guyana’s State media continues with the removal of people who appeared connected to the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR)-led coalition, the latest being at the National Communications Network (NCN) and the Guyana National Newspapers Limited (GGNL).

Broadcaster and middle-level manager, Mrs. Michella Abraham-Ali has been elevated to the post of acting Chief Executive Officer. She takes over from Mr. Enrico Woolford who was Executive Chairman.

Across at the GNNL, publishers of the Chronicle newspaper, Finance Manager Moshanie Ramotar is now the General Manager. Her appointment followed the removal of prominent PNCR member, Ganesh Mahipaul.

Mrs. Abraham-Ali served as Assistant Manager – Production Radio at the NCN, while Mrs. Ramotar was Finance Manager at the GNNL.

“Both will act until a substantive CEO and General Manager are appointed respectively. The appointments take immediate effect. The Office of the Prime Minister has responsibility for communication,” a statement from the minister’s office added.

Mr. Woolford’s contract was not renewed by the new government. He had been retained on a monthly-basis followed its expiration recently.

The GNNL’s editorial team has also seen significant changes with Tajeram Mohabir being appointed as Editor-in-Chief to succeed Nigel Williams who opted not to renew his contract around the same time the government changed. Also returning to the Guyana Chronicle at the change of government is journalist, Rabindra Rooplall.

At NCN, Editor-in-Chief Leeron Brummel returned to the job weeks after he had been sent home. He and then Head of the Department of Information (DPI), Imran Khan had been in a physical altercation after Khan had barged into the newsroom.