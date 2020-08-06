Guyana Telephone and Telegraph hosts EduConnect Webinar Series

Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT), in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, recently wrapped up an EduConnect virtual Series, aimed at supporting teachers, parents and children as they adapt to online learning and instruction.

The Series was launched in response to changes in instruction, learning and entertainment due to COVID-19.

“We are aware that many of our students, teachers and parents are facing challenges associated with increased online learning and virtual activities. Our teachers are adjusting to online instruction while our parents are now responsible for providing support,” said Diana Gittens, Internal Communications Officer, GTT in a statement issued by the company.

She added that “the collaboration between GTT and The Ministry of Education was integral to meeting the needs of these target groups by offering information and practical advice as related to online learning and safety.”

Jennifer Cumberbatch, Director of the National Centre for Education Resource Development (NCERD), Ministry of Education, expressed the Ministry’s appreciation for the virtual series and highlighted the importance of the partnership. She said, “As we enter the period of what seems to be the new norm, the Ministry of Education further embraces technology as a critical part of our lives. We see our students learning through various modes – one being the use of online platforms. The MOE, therefore, is happy to partner with all stakeholders in making the continued learning of our students in a safe environment, a priority.”

CEO of GTT, Justin Nedd, indicated the importance of education and that no child should be left behind because of this new normal. He said “COVID-19 has touched our lives and GTT is committed to empowering communities around us to cope with the “new normal”. Initiatives like the EduConnect Webinar is a true indication that we are all in this together.”

Participants of this online series were provided with information to better internet resources for learning and instruction. Presentations focused on creating and maintaining a positive online reputation, safe use of the internet, and the evaluation of online sources and searches to support the collection of credible and accurate information during research. The use of social media for learning and instruction was also covered in the webinars.

GTT’s Business Partner for Training and Development and Panelist for one of the webinars, Diedre Davis, expressed how proud she was that her company spearheaded such an initiative. She said “We are all aware that this period has been a tough one with many changes to what we considered as “normal”. I was happy for the opportunity to share my experience and hopefully, positively impact the lives of the teachers, students and parents who joined the webinar.”

Organizations such as Global Technology, BrainStreet and STEMGuyana shared their online programs for the summer and the programs that formed part of their online academic curriculum. Global technology provided two scholarships, each valued at $50,000, for two participants to complete studies at the institution.