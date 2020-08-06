Guyana gets big consignment of COVID-19 medical supplies

A huge consignment of essential medical supplies to assist Guyana in the fight against the deadly coronavirus, COVID-19, Wednesday night arrived in the country.

The items were provided by the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) to the Guyana Civil Defence Commission (CDC).

The CDC handed over the essential medical supplies to the Health Ministry.

CDC’s Director General Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig says the items include 5,730 N95 masks, 316,600 surgical masks, 46,250 rapid test COVID-19 kits, 200 overalls and 5,000 gloves.

Guyana is one of 14 Caribbean countries that has received assistance from CDEMA in collaboration with the Caribbean Community, the World Health Organisation (WHO), Jack Ma Foundation and the United Arab Emirates.

Director of the Materials Management Unit of the Ministry of Public Health, Mr. Cecil Jacques said the items will greatly assist in the protection of local frontline health workers. "We have seen two doctors so far being tested positive and we would love to assure those health professionals that with these COVID supplies, that there are adequate amounts throughout the duration of their care for those who are at risk," he said.

Just two days ago, President Dr. Irfaan Ali had announced that the country will be benefiting from a donation of medical supplies, which will assist in the fight against COVID-19.