GECOM gets green-light to adjust recount hours, no quarantine for foreigners

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) will possibly work a 10- hour work day for the national recount and the CARICOM high level team and international observers will no longer have to be quarantined for 14 days.

Sources have confirmed to News Talk Radio Guyana that communications to the GECOM Chairman Justice Claudette Singh informed that the seven-member commission that the National COVID-19 Task Force could recount the ballots from 8:00am to 6:00 PM. The start-date has not yet been announced.

Further the CARICOM high level team and international coming to observe the recount process will be pre-tested instead of being quarantined.

Earlier advice from the chairman of the National COVID-19 Task Force, Chairman Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo on Sunday had informed that the recount would be conducted from 6:00am to 5:00pm . He had also stated that the high level CARICOM team and international observers would be expected to undergo a compulsory 14 day quarantine on arrival at a government run facility before given clearance to observe the recount process.

The GECOM commission is meeting Monday to advance plans for the commencement of the national recount.

Currently, the commissioners are back at the Arthur Chung International Conference Centre where the recount will be conducted.