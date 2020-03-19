GTT makes COVID-19 hotlines toll free

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) on Wednesday confirmed that after interactions with officials from the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), the company has decided to make all Covid-19 hotline numbers toll free.

“The decision to make the hotline numbers toll free came as part of the company’s strategic measure to help stop the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic locally, through access to information,” the telecommunications provider said.

GTT mobile, landline, and Blaze numbers can now call the MoPH hotline numbers, free of charge, to report cases of the coronavirus on mobile numbers 624-2819, 624-6674, 624-3067 and 624-9355.

GTT advises persons to utilize the hotline numbers to report potential cases of the coronavirus and further encouraged them to take the necessary precautionary tips provided by the Ministry to avoid contracting or spreading the virus.