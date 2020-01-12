Nigel Hinds withdraws as Change Guyana candidate because he needs his US citizenship for medical reasons

Nigel Hinds on Sunday announced his withdrawal as a candidate for Change Guyana because he is not prepared to give up his American citizenship due to a health condition.

Noting that Guyana’s constitution prohibits dual citizens from contesting general and regional elections, he said he needs to seek further medical treatment in the United States.

Following is the full text of his statement:

To my friends and supporters, it is with much sadness and disappointment that I now withdraw as a Candidate to represent Change Guyana as the Prime Ministerial Candidate, due to my current dual citizenship status and likely medical condition that I learnt of in November of 2019.

I was hoping that subsequent diagnostic tests would be favourable. However, the prognosis requires further medical intervention that is best done in the United States, where I’m also a citizen.

Guyana’s Constitution under Article 155 does not allow a dual citizen to be elected as a member of the National Assembly.

My commitment and involvement in the campaign to have Robert Badal elected as President of Guyana in General Elections scheduled for March 2, 2020 and to propel Change Guyana Party into becoming the leading political platform for all Guyanese, remains undaunted.

As a co-founder of Change Guyana, I will continue to do my utmost to ensure we keep working to unite Guyana towards a multiethnic, multicultural and multiracial society that focuses on inclusive and accelerated economic and social development across our beautiful country.