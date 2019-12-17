Policemen arrested for allegedly burning boy

Two police constables are in custody for allegedly causing injuries to a 17-year-old boy at West Demerara, Police Commissioner Leslie James said Tuesday.

The two ranks claimed the teen, who was burned and beaten, broke into their dwelling home at Westminster, West Bank Demerara.

The two policemen are brothers, one of whom is stationed at Wales Police Station and the other at the Tactical Services Unit.

The Police Commissioner said the policemen, on December 12th, 2019, picked up the teenager, acting on information that he allegedly broke into their home. They took him to the residence where they tortured him and burned him with a liquid substance.