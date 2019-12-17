Police Force athletics coach stabbed to death

An athletics coach and Rural Constable attached to the Police Sports Club was found dead with several stab wounds at D’urban Park early this morning.

He has been identified as 28-year old Seon Anthony ‘Cenestro’ Burry. He lived at Lot 194 Section A, Field 7, South Sophia.

The Guyana Police Force said he was found dead at Durban Park about 30 metres north of the southern stand.

The lifeless body of the constable was discovered between 03:30 hrs and 05:45 hrs Tuesday with multiple stab wounds to his neck in the vicinity of the throat, a police report stated.

Investigators were told that Burry left his home at about 03:30 to train athletes at the D’urban Park facility where he met his demise .

The body is at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.

Burry was enlisted in the Force as a Rural Constable on 17th July 2015 .

The Guyana Police Force says investigators are working to bring the perpetrator(s) to justice.