Nominations Day for general elections is January 10, 2020

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has named January 10, 2020 as Nominations Day for parties to submit the names of candidates to contest the March 2, 2020 general elections.

In a newspaper notice, GECOM asked political parties to apply for approval of their symbols no later than December 13, 2020 “to facilitate timely consideration by the commission and provide a response to the respective applicants.

President David Granger has already proclaimed March 2, 2020 as the date Guyanese would go to the polls to elect a government of their choice.

Already, more than six small political parties have sprung up over the last several months to vie for seats in the 65-seat national Assembly. Already, the big parties – People’s Progressive Party Civic, and A Partnership for National Unity (APNU+Alliance For Change are preparing to contest the pills.

The elections will come seven months before it was originally constitutionally due, as a result of the December 21, 2018 no-confidence motion that was passed by the National Assembly and subsequently validated by the Caribbean Court of Justice at the end of a long-running legal battle.