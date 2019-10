First Principal of President’s College dies

The first principal of President’s College, Oswald Kendall has died.

He was 80 years old.

Mr. Kendall’s wife, Joan Kendall, confirmed that her husband passed away Monday morning at their residence following a brief illness.

She said her husband fell ill in September.

Mr. Kendall was also a former Chief Education Officer under then Education Minister, Deryck Bernard.

Minister of Education, Nicollette Henry did not immediately comment on Mr. Kendall’s passing.