Tullow eyes shorebase in Guyana, appraisal wells to be drilled next year

The United Kingdom-headquartered Tullow, which has discovered oil twice offshore Guyana, says it is already advancing plans to set up a shorebase here.

Tullow’s Head of Communications, George Casenove says the shorebase will be established in another two to three months. “We will have a shorebase here…. You will see a greater presence,” he said. Already, Tullow has established an office in Georgetown. The company is expected to lease land to set up its own facility, mindful of the shallowness of the Demerara River.

Mr. Casenove says drilling of the two recent oil exploration wells offshore Guyana was staged out of a shorebase in Trinidad.

Stressing that Tullow is “very enthusiastic” about its oil finds in Guyana, he says appraisal wells will be drilled next year to ascertain the quantity of oil that has been found.

Casenove indicated that Tullow was not in a hurry to fast-track its operations into commercial production before five years. “That’s a big moment. It is not something that we take lightly and it is not something that we do in a hurry,” he said.

He noted that if exploration on the Kanuku block is “successful”, that might change the outlook for Tullow.

Already, Tullow alone is estimated to spend at least US$80 million (net) on exploration activities by the end of this year. There was no immediate estimate available of how much cash would be injected into oil exploration operations in Guyana.

In mid-September, Tullow found oil at the Joe-1 exploration well which successfully opened a new upper tertiary oil play in the Guyana basin. Prior, Tullow first found oil in potentially commercial quantities in its Jethro-1 exploration well in August, 2019.